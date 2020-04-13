‘The Bachelor’: Inside ‘Listen To Your Heart’s First 1-On-1 Date

It’s week one on “The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart“, and the cast is already feeling the love.

The “Bachelor“ franchise’s newest spinoff kicked off on Monday night, and only ET’s Lauren Zima was along for the ride at its very first one-on-one date.

Jamie, a 21-year-old country singer from Nashville, Tennessee, and Ryan, a 28-year-old jazz, funk, pop and R&B singer from Dearborn Heights, Michigan, showed off their chemistry as producer John Alagia led them through a duet of John Mayer’s “Gravity” at Capitol Records in Los Angeles.

“I think they’ve got chops, for sure,” Alagia told ET. “I think they’re great.”

Ryan and Jamie certainly felt like they were in tune with each other. “I’m really digging her. She’s a super cool girl,” Ryan shared. “This was the first time I actually got to hear her sing, so that was fun. It was exciting, I was a little nervous because we’re trying to find a mutual relationship through music, and to finally hear her voice was nice.”

“Off the bat, I was, like, extremely attracted to her physically, so [hearing her great voice], it’s just icing on the cake,” he added.

Jamie and Ryan connected over their shared passion for music, as well as their experiences in Nashville, where Ryan used to live. As Jamie explained, having something in common with everyone on “Listen to Your Heart” helps connections thrive.

“I think the fact that we’re all creatives and people that are having to be vulnerable, having to be emotional, get down in their feelings, already, I feel like it was super quick to make connections with both guys and girls in the house,” she explained. “Everyone just has this super open energy.”

“Everyone wants to get to know each other and share music and every corner you turn, it’s like, someone’s playing the piano, people are harmonizing like singing together,” Jamie said. “It’s such a beautiful way to bring people together.”

The cast is a mix of musicians familiar with the “Bachelor” franchise and those experiencing it for the first time.

“I just said, ‘Why not?’ It’s such a crazy experience — once in who knows how many lifetimes — so I jumped at it,” Ryan said. “Being the first season of something, I thought was really exciting.”

Host Chris Harrison told ET before the season premiere that while the show focused on singles trying to find love and a music career, relationships were paramount to success on the series. Ryan and Jamie agreed.

“When it breaks down, love is more important than everything in life. So I would choose that [over a music career],” Ryan declared. “But having somebody who can share that passion, go home together, write songs together, share that same space, is kinda what I’m looking for as well.”

“For me, it’s always love,” Jamie insisted. “I feel like, what is the point of life or anything if you don’t have love? I know a lot of people that lock themselves up in the room and just make music all day, and I think that’s great and I respect that. But for me, especially as a writer too, if I’m not out there experiencing love and I’m not feeling it, then what’s the point?”

So far, sparks are flying between Ryan and Jamie. “I feel like he’s such a sweet guy and this is obviously a very nerve-wracking situation,” she admitted. “The fact that I was able to just sing right away and not really feel like extreme nerves based off of the situation is a good sign for me that that person makes me feel comfortable and safe. And we were able to calm each other down a little bit.”

“I definitely think singing with someone can amplify that feeling,” Jamie shared. “It’s so sexy when a guy can sing and it’s like, you’re doing it together. I think it’s just like a beautiful moment… So I feel like it’s really special and cool to share that with someone. Especially on a first date.”

Ryan and Jamie may have calmed each other down on their nerve-wracking first date, but the thought of John Mayer hearing them sing, or walking through the door, brought those nerves right back up.

“He’s my longest-running modern influence,” Ryan revealed, while Jamie confessed she would “pass out” if Mayer showed up.

Alagia, who has worked with Mayer for years, said the singer is a big fan of the Bachelor franchise.

“I was texting him this morning,” he said. “He’s like, ‘I’ll be watching!'”

“The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart” airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

