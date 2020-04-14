Jimmy Kimmel Jokes He Was ‘Prepared’ For Quarantine Due To His Love Of Costco, Tells Ellen He Misses Having A Studio Audience

Jimmy Kimmel chats with Ellen DeGeneres during the latest edition of her at-home show Tuesday.

Kimmel discusses how he is handling quarantine with his wife Molly and two young kids.

“There is something positive about it. My wife and I haven’t had a single fight in quarantine, which I think is good. I think we’re both on our extra best behaviour, I know I am, at least.”

Kimmel also says he’s been prepared for self-isolation for a while now, revealing how he loves Costco.

“I’m very pleased with myself right now. I’m, if nothing else, prepared for a situation like this. I buy too much stuff all the time. I’ve got cans of food… I could build a fort. I’ve got pasta, tomatoes.

“People make fun of me for stockpiling, [but] nobody’s making fun of me now! If there’s trouble, this is the place to be.”

Kimmel says of doing his talk show at home, “I do miss having a studio audience. I did radio for 12 years so I do have some background in no one laughing. It’s a weird transition.”

DeGeneres’ latest show also sees her wife Portia de Rossi announce her company, General Public, is utilizing their equipment to make protective face shields for hospital staff and medical workers.

DeGeneres then reveals how viewers can make masks out of everyday items.