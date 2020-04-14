North West Crashes Kim Kardashian’s Quarantine PSA, Calls Out Her Parenting

Kim Kardashian West has never been more relatable! The 39-year-old reality star and business woman has been struggling to survive life with her four kids in quarantine amid the coronavirus outbreak. On Monday, California Governor Gavin Newsom shared a recorded PSA from Kardashian in which she tried to encourage fellow Californians to stay home.

But Kardashian’s efforts were thwarted by her eldest daughter, North West, who crashed the one-minute video, much to her mother’s frustrations.

As Kardashian urges Californians to stay home, North whispers off camera, “I went out!”

“You went outside in your backyard and that’s totally fine,” Kardashian explains to her daughter.

As the video continues, Kardashian begs North, “Can you not jump on the bed? Give me like two seconds to seriously do this!”

Though she and North have some fun, Kardashian insists, “Trust me, I want to get out more than you know,” as her oldest child pokes her.

When she adds that it’s important to do “mental health checks” on friends and loved ones, North shouts, “You should be more busy of your kids, not your friends!”

Kardashian laughs, replying, “Facts.”

This isn’t the first time North has barged in on her mom while she’s recording. Kardashian also got annoyed with her daughter when she tried to film a makeup tutorial last week.

At the time, Kardashian declared, “I’m hiding in the guest room, you guys. I’m hiding in the guest room because my kids will not leave me alone.”

“Hey, that’s mean!” North shouted from the other room at the time.

For more from the funny clip, watch the video below:

