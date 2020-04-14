James Corden Is Left Furious As His Colleagues Fail To Laugh At His Jokes In Awkward Zoom Chat

James Corden was not impressed when his colleagues failed to laugh at his jokes during a very awkward Zoom chat.

Corden explained at the start of a “Late Late Show” skit Monday: “It’s difficult to do a monologue without an audience. What we’ve decided to do, we have many many members of our ‘Late Late Show’ staff, they’re Zooming in.”

RELATED: James Corden Uses BTS To Visualize COVID-19 Spread

But joke after joke failed to get laughs from the staff members, with Corden moaning: “Let’s try and keep the energy up, guys!” before he later added, “I think there’s a delay, everybody sign out and sign back in again.”

However, one person insisted: “We can hear you loud and clear James, just like being in the room.”

One person’s joke got a lot more laughs than Corden’s, before another had his co-workers giggling by delivering a joke in a slightly different way, Corden quipped: “This is my monologue! I’m the host!”

RELATED: James Corden Reveals He’s Been Suffering Horrific Anxiety

The final straw was when he realized one colleague was laughing at “Borat” rather than him.

See more in the clip above.