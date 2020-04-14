Canadian Madeline Merlo Wins ‘Songland’ Premiere With ‘Champagne Night’

Madeline Merlo made Canada proud on the season 2 premiere of “Songland”.

For the songwriting competition show, Merlo performed her original country tune “Champagne Nights” for the members of Lady Antebellum and the show’s judges: Ester Dean, Shane McAnally, and Ryan Tedder.

This is what we like to call a country bop. 🎶 pic.twitter.com/iWKtdqg06c — Songland (@NBCSongland) April 14, 2020

Merlo’s song impressed everyone with all the makings of a country hit; the judges crowned it the episode’s winner for Lady Antebellum to record.

“’Songland’ was such a validating experience as a writer, and I learned so much from my coach,” the B.C. native told American Songwriter. “I feel like I walked out of that experience a better writer.”

“I made lifelong friendships and feel like all the work I put into my craft over the years had been validated,” she added. “The members of Lady Antebellum were so kind and gracious, and Shane [McAnally] was a dream come true to work with. I loved every minute of being a part of that show.”

The episode was also something of a culmination for Merlo, who has had four top-15 singles on the Canadian country radio charts: “Over & Over”, “War Paint”, “Hotel Flamingo” and “Whatcha Wanna Do About It”.

Merlo also won the Canadian Country Music Association’s 2015 Rising Star Award.