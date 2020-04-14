Ryan Reynolds And Blake Lively Donate To Ottawa Food Bank Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Ryan Reynolds is showing his old town some love.
This week the Ottawa Food Bank announced they had received a donation from Reynolds and his wife Blake Lively to support their efforts during the coronavirus pandemic.
In a statement shared by the food bank, Reynolds also gave a shout-out to the Vanier neighbourhood of Ottawa, where he once lived.
When asked on Twitter where he lived in Vanier, Reynolds mentioned a complex of three high-rise towers.
Another follower then found an actual picture of the towers, which Reynolds confirmed was where he had lived as a kid.
The donation and endorsement from Reynolds and Lively come after the Ottawa Food Bank received a donation from rap crew the Wu Tang Clan earlier this month.