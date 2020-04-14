Prince Harry Is ‘Finding Life A Bit Challenging’ Following Royal Exit, Friend Jane Goodall Says

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are currently living a very private life in Los Angeles with their son, Archie, following their royal exit last month. Though the couple has been secluded amid quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic, they have seemingly been in touch with some of their old friends.

Renowned conservationist Jane Goodall claims she has spoken with the Duke of Sussex in a new interview with Radio Times. The 86-year-old, who is known for her work with primates, spoke about Harry’s future, saying via The Guardian, “I don’t know how his career is going to map out, but yes, I’ve been in touch, though I think he’s finding life a bit challenging just now.”

She added that she believes Harry has stopped hunting, despite his family’s tradition with the sport.

“I think Harry will stop because Meghan doesn’t like hunting, so I suspect that is over for him,” she said of the son of Prince Charles and the late Princess Diana.

RELATED: Jane Goodall Says Prince Harry Hinted At Royal Exit The Summer Before It Happened

Harry attended Goodall’s Roots & Shoots Global Leadership gathering last July where he insisted he’d have two children “maximum!” due to his desire not to impact the planet too much. Harry also interviewed Goodall for the September issue of British Vogue that Markle guest edited.

It was during this interview that Goodall previously told the Daily Mail’s Weekend Magazine that Harry hinted to her that he’d be leaving the British royal family. She noted that she got to hold baby Archie at the time, saying, “I made Archie do the Queen’s wave, saying, ‘I suppose he’ll have to learn this.’ Harry said, ‘No, he’s not growing up like that.’”

Royal expert Katie Nicholl previously told ET that 11-month-old Archie is “burbling and sort of desperate to talk” and has “already mastered cruising and is well on his way to walking.”

For more on the family’s life in quarantine, watch the clip below:

