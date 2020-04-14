Matthew McConaughey Shares His Zoom Tips With Stephen Colbert

Matthew McConaughey chatted with Stephen Colbert about social distancing, Zoom, and more on the latest at-home episode of “The Late Show”.

McConaughey gave viewers some Zoom tips while having a cocktail with Colbert.

The actor, who is a professor of practice at the Moody College of Communication in Austin, Texas, said of the video chat platform, “[It’s] not as awkward as I thought. We had 35 students on the screen, we got questions, we had a two-hour class. I think the class went longer than it did if I’d have been there.

“I’m learning about [Zoom etiquette] a little bit because I was on a conference call the other day and one of my friends in particular looked sensational. I text him and was like, ‘What’s your Zoom game over there, bud?'” before he was told there were all sorts of lighting and backdrop techniques to looking good on-screen.

McConaughey added, “Remember audio, not just video. There can be some funny things that can intrude audio-wise from the next room as well.

“You can get away with a lot of things, like are you wearing pants right now? Am I wearing pants? Who knows?” as Colbert joked, “Legally I don’t have to tell you!”

McConaughey also revealed he’s been helping out kids in need of healthy meals, laptops, and internet access to continue learning.

He also said he’s been giving back to the hospitality industry and anyone “probably working today to pay their rent this month.”

McConaughey then introduces Colbert to his friend Bobby Bandito, an outlaw who’s teaching everyone how to make bandana facemasks.

