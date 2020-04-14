Did Katy Perry Just Confirm A Las Vegas Residency?

Vegas might welcome Katy Perry as its next big act.
RELATED: Katy Perry Says Future ‘American Idol’ Episodes Will Get ‘Really Creative’ Amid Quarantine
During a Facebook Live Q&A on Sunday, the “Waking Up in Vegas” singer was asked by a fan, “Any chance you’re gonna consider doing a Vegas residency?”
“Hey Patrick,” she responded, giving a wink and a smile. “That one was for you.”
Fans are already taking Perry’s winking response as confirmation that Perry is planning a Las Vegas residency for some time in the future.
RELATED: Katy Perry And Orlando Bloom Are Having A Girl — See Their Gender Reveal!
In April 2019, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that Perry was spotted taking a tour of the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, where Céline Dion used to perform.