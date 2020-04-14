Jimmy Kimmel & Jack Black Surprise A Very Special Nurse Working Hard To Tackle Coronavirus Crisis

Jimmy Kimmel was joined by Jack Black via video call to surprise a very special person on Monday’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

Kimmel has been honouring those tackling the coronavirus with his #HealthCareHero of the week segment. The latest person to receive a shout-out was med-surge nurse Jennell Melancon, who works at the Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans.

Melancon explained, before being surprised by Black: “Every day, we take care of patients that are basically diagnosed with COVID-19. We try to get them to be as healthy as possible and just get them back into the normal swing of life. It’s my pleasure to take care of my city.”

She said, because she had to work on Easter Sunday, she and her kids had an Easter egg hunt on Good Friday instead.

Kimmel also asked her whether it was strange not having visitors at patients’ bedsides.

“We don’t value family until things like this happen,” she shared. “And for myself being a bedside nurse, I’ve also enjoyed family to be there so we can introduce ourselves, get to know each other more. But by family not being able to visit, it gives me the opportunity to become closer to my patients… We become closer, especially during this isolated time.”

Kimmel and Black then surprised Melancon with a $10,000 gift card for Postmates, with Black also revealing they were donating gift cards to her colleagues as well.

Black also spoke about being in quarantine, joining TikTok, and homeschooling his kids during his interview.