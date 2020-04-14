Laura Benanti Covers ‘Sucker’ By Jonas Brothers With Proceeds Benefiting COVID-19 Relief

Laura Benanti called on her loved ones to help her with this cover of Jonas Brothers’ “Sucker”.

Benanti has seen many touching acts of unity amid the novel coronavirus crisis, she was inspired to cover “Sucker” with 100 per cent of proceeds benefiting COVID-19 relief efforts.

Stuck in self-isolation, Benanti called on her friends and family to help fill out the video. That includes her beautiful daughter, Ella Rose Benanti-Brown, 3.

“This song and the accompanying video are meant to celebrate the deep goodness we have witnessed in so many during a terrifying period of isolation,” Benanti told People.

“I wanted to create a time capsule of sorts, highlighting our desire for connection, our willingness to reach out and help our neighbours,” she added. “And most importantly to honour the bravest and most selfless among us risking their lives to help others.

Benanti also elaborated on how she used social media to piece together the cover’s visuals.

“The video is comprised of family and friends, as well as people I connected with through the world of social media who are being of service in their communities,” she said. “As well as young people being beacons of light in the darkness through their #SunshineSongs.”

“I am honoured to donate 100 per cent of my earnings from this single to Food Corps,” she concluded. “Ensuring children who rely on school for their nutrition will not go hungry.”

