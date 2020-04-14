Jimmy Fallon And Comedians Get Witty In Game Of ‘Celebrity Quiplash’

Jimmy Fallon and several comedians are going wit to wit in a game of “Celebrity Quiplash”.

Fallon invited Whitney Cummings and “SNL” stars Kenan Thompson and Melissa Villasenor to test their comedy skills.

For the uninitiated, “Quiplash” is a digital party game from a collection of Jackbox Party Pack games. One player hosts the game from their computer or console. Everyone else can join the game lobby for free using their phones.

In “Quiplash”, players are given prompts they must answer with as much humour as possible. Two possible answers to the same prompt are then presented to the rest of the players who must vote for the funniest answer.

For example, one prompt asked for “The nickname Van Gogh gave his remaining ear.” The two answers provided by the players were “Hans Solo” and “Richard G-Ear.”

If you miss your weekly game night get-togethers, you can purchase one (or more) Jackbox Party Pack game via the Steam download client. You can also purchase individual games like “Quiplash”.

Tune in to the new at-home editions of “Saturday Night Live” at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT on Global.