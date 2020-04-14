Ricky Gervais Slams Celebrities ‘Complaining About Being In A Mansion’ Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Ricky Gervais is tired of celebrities bemoaning self-isolation.

In a new interview, Gervais discussed the coronavirus pandemic, expressing his support and gratitude for U.K. healthcare workers putting their lives on the line.

“After this is over I never want to hear people moaning about the welfare state again, I never want to hear people moaning about nurses again. Or porters,” he said, according to Sky News.

“These people are doing 14-hour shifts and not complaining. Wearing masks, and being left with sores, after risking their own health and their families’ health selflessly,” he continued.

The comedian then turned his ire to some of his fellow celebrities.

“I see someone complaining about being in a mansion with a swimming pool,” he said. “And, you know, honestly, I just don’t want to hear it.”

Gervais talked about his own experience growing up.

“I was the fourth child of an immigrant labourer,” he said. “My dad worked on building sites all his life, until he was 70. He got up every day at 5:30 a.m.,” he recalled. “Men worked hard, but women worked miracles. Because when my dad finished his work that was his own time.”

“But my mum didn’t stop working, women didn’t stop working. Carers didn’t stop working; all the women in my family were carers in some respect. I had no money growing up, I didn’t have any until I was 40. But I still had everything.”

Applauding the U.K.’s National Health Service, Gervais said, “I also realized growing up that all the best things were free: friends, nature, learning, and healthcare. And that’s why I gladly pay my taxes. And that’s why I clap the NHS.”