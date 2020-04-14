Oprah Takes Over Morning Shows To Sound The Alarm On COVID-19’s Effect On Black Communities

Oprah Winfrey is sounding the alarm.

On Tuesday night, the TV mogul is hosting a new special on OWN TV and Apple TV+ about the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the African-American community.

In order to spread the message, Winfrey appeared on all three major network morning shows, including a remote interview with Hoda Kotb on “Today”.

Watch @HodaKotb's entire interview with @Oprah on the impact of coronavirus crisis and how it is disproportionately affecting African American communities.

“It’s not only ravaging our community but people who have pre-existing conditions, which I think people didn’t hear that so if you are taking medications for your diabetes, if you are taking medication because of hypertension, if you need an asthma inhaler, if you have any kind of lung disorder,” she said. “I am still concerned about myself from pneumonia because my lungs never really fully cleared, so the moment I heard pre-existing conditions I am like, ‘Lock the door no one else is coming in here!'”

She added, “We as a people, as African-Americans, have jobs that require us to be at work. For so many of the African-Americans there isn’t this ability to telecommute … One of the things we are talking about in the special is the need for more testing centres, obviously. It is important for African-Americans to understand for ourselves this is so serious, it is taking us out.” RELATED: Oprah Winfrey Finally Reunites With Stedman Graham After 14 Days Of Separate Isolation

Winfrey also appeared for an interview on “Good Morning America”.

.@Oprah sounds the alarm speaking out about coronavirus' deadly toll on communities of color.