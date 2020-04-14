Erin Foster Defends Herself After Facing Furious Backlash Over Wedding Post

Erin Foster has defended herself after being criticized for making a joke about weddings amid the ongoing coronavirus chaos.

Foster tied the knot with Simon Tikhman on New Year’s Eve 2019, with her posting a snap from the day on Instagram Monday.

RELATED: Erin Foster Shares Photos and Video From Her Wedding To Simon Tikhman

She captioned it:

Many deemed the comment insensitive to those who have had to postpone or cancel their big day.

People posted a grab of one fan’s comment, which read: “Can you not caption this? There’s millions of people, aside from those that are losing loved ones and jobs, who are dealing with canceling and changing their weddings and the reality that they may never have the wedding they dreamed of. As a public figure this is extremely insensitive, and in a time like this you should try [to] be better. Thanks.”

Foster fired back, “No. It’s a wedding not a death everyone needs to relax.”

RELATED: Sara And Erin Foster Admit They Had ‘Deep’ Resentment That Dad David Foster Was Raising Brody And Brandon Jenner Instead Of Them

Another person insisted, “Gorgeous and hilarious! Please do NOT take this down!” to which Foster responded, “Trust me I’m not taking this down. Anyone who wants to blame me for corona or for their wedding being postponed is just very very confused about how pandemics work.”

As a different social media user pointed out, “Apparently you can joke about anything except weddings, chill out everyone,” Foster quipped: “It’s crazy. Should we start a charity for postponed weddings?”

See more reaction below.

Credit: Instagram/Erin Foster

Credit: Instagram/Erin Foster