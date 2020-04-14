Reba McEntire Wants To Do An ‘Authentic’ Western Movie Or TV Show

By Shakiel Mahjouri.

Reba McEntire wants to meld her passions for country music and acting into one beautiful western.

McEntire dished on her latest ambitions during a recent sit-down with Kelly Clarkson on “The Kelly Clarkson Show”. McEntire is many things to Clarkson: a collaborator, an inspiration, and a mother-in-law.

“I haven’t mastered or conquered anything. I’ve just gotten to participate. People were nice enough to let me be a part of,” McEntire told Clarkson of her iconic career. “I want to do an authentic western movie or television show. A western. I love westerns. Love them.”

McEntire, 65, also touched on the lack of female representation on country radio: “They’re missing out.”

McEntire and Clarkson collaborated on the chart-topping 2009 song “Because Of You”.

