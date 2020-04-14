First Look At Timothee Chalamet, Oscar Isaac In Denis Villeneuve’s ‘Dune’

Canadian director Denis Villeneuve is getting ready to unleash his highly anticipated take on the sci-fi epic “Dune”.

With Timothee Chalamet leading a star-studded cast, which includes Oscar Isaac, Rebecca Ferguson, Javier Bardem, Stellan Skarsgard, Jason Momoa, Dave Bautista, Charlotte Rampling, Josh Brolin, and Zendaya, Villeneuve’s vision splits Frank Herbert’s novel into two chapters in order to tell the story of the young royal, Paul Atreides.

“I would not agree to make this adaptation of the book with one single movie,” Villeneuve says in the May issue of Vanity Fair, sharing pictures from the film’s production with the magazine. “The world is too complex. It’s a world that takes its power in details.”

As Atreides, Chalamet must protect the sand-swept Arrakis, home of the galaxy’s most vital element, a mind-altering “spice” and a place where humans are aliens among the world’s natural inhabitants, giant sandworms.

Filming amid the heat and sands of Abu Dhabi, UAE, was no joke for the cast.

“I remember going out of my room at 2 a.m., and it being probably 100 degrees,” Chalamet reveals. “They put a cap on it out there, if it gets too hot. I forget what the exact number is but you can’t keep working.”

Villeneuve sees parallels between the fictional world of Arrakis and our own.

“No matter what you believe, Earth is changing, and we will have to adapt,” the 55-year-old filmmaker says. “That’s why I think that Dune, this book, was written in the 20th century. It was a distant portrait of the reality of the oil and the capitalism and the exploitation—the overexploitation—of Earth. Today, things are just worse. It’s a coming-of-age story, but also a call for action for the youth.”

The “Prisoners” and “Blade Runner 2049” director faces a new set of challenges with adapting “Dune” for the big screen.

“It’s a book that tackles politics, religion, ecology, spirituality—and with a lot of characters,” he explains. “I think that’s why it’s so difficult. Honestly, it’s by far the most difficult thing I’ve done in my life.”

