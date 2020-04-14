Bruce Springsteen To Headline COVID-19 Benefit Broadcast Featuring Jon Bon Jovi, Tony Bennett & More

Bruce Springsteen is bringing stars together for coronavirus relief.

On Tuesday, the singer appeared on “Good Morning America” to announce a new TV benefit special to raise money for people impacted by COVID-19 in New Jersey on April 22.

Springsteen will headline the show, which will also feature Jon Bon Jovi, Tony Bennett, SZA, and Charlie Puth.

Along with the music, celebs like Jon Stewart, Whoopi Goldberg, Saquon Barkley, Danny DeVito, and Chelsea Handler will appear.

“New Jersey has been hit especially hard by the coronavirus pandemic, and the people of New Jersey have always stepped up during difficult times,” Springsteen said. “This is our effort to do everything we can for our folks in the Garden State, and I hope you’ll join us.”