Rita Wilson Shares Update On Her And Tom Hanks’ Health In First Interview Since Coronavirus Diagnosis

Rita Wilson chatted with Gayle King during Tuesday’s edition of “CBS This Morning”.

King asked Wilson how she and her husband Tom Hanks were feeling now they’d recovered from COVID-19. The actress also revealed some of the symptoms they’d suffered after testing positive while in Australia last month.

Wilson said she was “very tired, extremely achy, uncomfortable, didn’t want to be touched,” and had a fever that reached 102 degrees by Day 9. She also said she lost her sense of taste and smell.

Wilson told King how she was given the drug chloroquine but questioned its efficacy. She also issued a warning to viewers, insisting she didn’t know if it was just time for her fever to run its course.

.@RitaWilson tells @GayleKing she took #chloroquine to treat COVID-19: I can only tell you that I don't know if the drug worked or it was just time for the fever to break. My fever did break but the chloroquine had such extreme side effects… We don't really know if it's helpful

Wilson added she suffered “extreme side effects” after taking the controversial drug, including being “completely nauseous,” suffering from vertigo and weak muscles.

“I think people have to be very considerate about that drug,” Wilson shared. “We don’t know if it’s helpful in this case.”

Wilson, who confirmed she’d been told they were now “immune” to the virus, added that Hanks suffered milder symptoms, but said, “It still took us the same time to get through.”

As King questioned how they’d caught it, the star replied: “It was somebody they said who Tom and I were exposed to at the same time. We don’t know when that could’ve been or where. All of our close contacts, no one has tested positive.”

