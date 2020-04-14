Martha Stewart Has Been Drinking And Commenting On Videos Of Baby Chicks

Martha Stewart is living her best life right now.

The TV personality apparently settled in with some wine earlier this week and watched videos of baby chicks being raised.

RELATED: Martha Stewart Teaches Seth Meyers How To Make ‘The Martha Martini’ During Quarantine

Fans spotted that Stewart left a hilariously incoherent comment on the video, featuring typos and more. She followed it up with another comment admitting, “What a mess I have been drinking.”

RELATED: YouTubers Yes Theory Compete In Craft Challenge On New ‘Nava On The Fly’ Show — See What Judge Martha Stewart Has To Say

On Twitter, Stewart elaborated, explaining that she and her self-isolation housemates had been drinking wine when she dictated a comment by voice to the Instagram account Best Little Hen House in Texas, run by her friend Douglas Friedman.