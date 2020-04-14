Martha Stewart Has Been Drinking And Commenting On Videos Of Baby Chicks

By Corey Atad.

Martha Stewart. Photo: EPA/RINGO CHIU
Martha Stewart. Photo: EPA/RINGO CHIU

Martha Stewart is living her best life right now.

The TV personality apparently settled in with some wine earlier this week and watched videos of baby chicks being raised.

Fans spotted that Stewart left a hilariously incoherent comment on the video, featuring typos and more. She followed it up with another comment admitting, “What a mess I have been drinking.”

View this post on Instagram

We’ve all been there. #CommentsByCelebs

A post shared by Comments By Celebs (@commentsbycelebs) on

On Twitter, Stewart elaborated, explaining that she and her self-isolation housemates had been drinking wine when she dictated a comment by voice to the Instagram account Best Little Hen House in Texas, run by her friend Douglas Friedman.

