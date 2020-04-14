Ryan Hurd Covers Taylor Swift’s ‘False God’

Ryan Hurd is loving Lover and made it known with his cover of “False God”.

RELATED: Niall Horan Says Taylor Swift Is ‘One Of The Greatest Songwriters’

Hurd and his band covered “False God” at a recent Platonic show. The country star put just as much emotion into the track as Swift does. He later took to Twitter and thanked Swift for inspiring him with Lover.

False God. Thank you @taylorswift13 for the song clinic. My favorite song off of Lover. We covered this live on Platonic, it felt like a deep dive into someone else’s poetry. https://t.co/lRdphXMEyU pic.twitter.com/WUzNPiVeUD — Ryan Hurd (@RyanHurd) April 14, 2020

RELATED: Taylor Swift Gives Back To A Few Lucky Fans Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Swift released her seventh studio album, Lover, in August. The album topped 19 distinctive charts and earned the songstress a nomination for Best Pop Vocal Album.