‘The Batman’ Director Addresses Death Of Crew Member From COVID-19

“The Batman” crew are mourning the loss of a fellow member.

In a new interview with the Daily Beast, director Matt Reeves talked about the death of dialect coach Andrew Jack from COVID-19 last month.

Jack was 76 and had worked on a number of films, including “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” and “The Last Jedi”, in which he also made brief appearances on-screen.

“It has been a really hard time because one of our crew members out here actually got the virus and died,” Reeves said.

“It’s been a very heartbreaking time. It’s one of those moments when you take stock of things, I think the way everyone is, because suddenly their lives are on hold, and they know people that are getting ill, and some people are getting very ill and dying,” he continued. “It’s very scary. It makes you really think about what matters.”

The upcoming film starring Robert Pattinson as Batman shut down production in London in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

