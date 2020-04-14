Alison Brie Talks Battle With Body Dysmorphia & Depression, Says She’s Been In Tears Before Events Thinking She’s ‘So Disgusting’

Alison Brie talks about her battle with body dysmorphia and depression in a new interview with Women’s Health.
The 37-year-old, who stars in the hit Netflix series “GLOW”, still grapples with body dysmorphia: “Oh definitely. Still do! I go back to red carpet photos where I thought I looked so horrible, and there are some where I now think, God, I looked beautiful. And I’ll remember: An hour before that I was in tears; I thought I was so disgusting. I think it’s something I’ll probably be working through my whole life. And depression, too.”
Brie, who credits strength training for helping her battle with body dysmorphia, explains how her family have a history of mental illness, including her maternal grandmother who had schizophrenia and went through periods of homelessness.
“The rest of my family then dealt with the trickle-down effects of trauma. And that meant depression more than anything.”
Brie adds her own depression “comes out of nowhere and really blindsides me.”
“When I’ve been in a really serious depression, I’ll drag myself to a yoga class – even if I don’t want to be around people – tears streaming down my face,” the star shares. “But, get in class, get out of your head, get blood flowing. It ends up helping eventually.”
Brie then discusses her marriage to Dave Franco and how it’s helped her work through her mental health: “I’m so lucky I’m married to a really wonderful, open person. We have great lines of communication and I can talk often about my feelings.
“It’s been funny talking to him about it. He said, ‘Before I knew you, I’m not sure I believed body dysmorphia was a real thing.’ It’s so interesting to me what you see – and what I’m seeing when I’m looking at you – and the frank discussions we have about it.’”