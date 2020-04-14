Ciara & Russell Wilson Announce The Sex Of Baby Number 3 In Adorable Gender Reveal

Ciara and Russell Wilson are having a baby boy!

The couple, who are currently expecting baby number 3, shared on Twitter a gender reveal video, captioned, “Prince or Princess?”

In the clip, a very pregnant Ciara, Wilson, and their two kids — Sienna, 2, and son Future, 5, (whom the singer shares with ex rapper Future) — shoot a blue powder into the air from a cannon.

After the reveal, Wilson, Ciara, and little Future jump for joy while Sienna isn’t so impressed.

Later on, the “Level Up” singer dances with excitement.

Ciara announced her pregnancy in January, captioning a photo of her baby bump, “Number 3.”