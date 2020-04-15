Shania Twain, Luke Combs, Morgan Wallen And More Country Stars Join ET Canada And The CCMA Foundation’s ‘Canada Together: In Concert’

Country stars are coming together to support Canada’s COVID-19 relief efforts.

ET Canada has partnered with the Canadian Country Music Association Foundation for “Canada Together: In Concert”, an unprecedented five-night broadcast featuring intimate performances and exclusive conversations with 20 of the biggest names in country music.

The showstopping concert series will feature country superstars Shania Twain, Luke Combs, Lady Antebellum, Morgan Wallen and Jordan Davis, joined by Canada’s own Brett Kissel, Dallas Smith, Dean Brody, Gord Bamford, High Valley, Jade Eagleson, James Barker Band, Jess Moskaluke, Lindsay Ell, MacKenzie Porter, Meghan Patrick, the Reklaws, Tenille Townes, Tim Hicks, and the Washboard Union.

The concert series will support Food Banks Canada and Unison Benevolent Fund’s COVID-19 relief efforts.

Canadians wishing to donate can do so via a one-time or monthly donation option at the CCMA Foundation website, or by texting CCMA to 20222.

Along with the virtual performances, “Canada Together: In Concert” will also pay special tribute to some of the courageous individuals who are making a difference in their communities amid the pandemic.

See the full lineup below.

Monday, April 20: Shania Twain with Dallas Smith, Lindsay Ell, and High Valley

Tuesday, April 21: Luke Combs with Brett Kissel, Tenille Townes, and The Washboard Union

Wednesday, April 22: Lady Antebellum with Meghan Patrick, The Reklaws, and Dean Brody

Thursday, April 23: Morgan Wallen with MacKenzie Porter, Tim Hicks, and James Barker Band

Friday, April 24: Jordan Davis with Gord Bamford, Jess Moskaluke, and Jade Eagleson

The series premieres on ET Canada Monday, April 20, at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT on Global and will be broadcasting simultaneously on Corus country radio stations Country 105, CISN Country 103.9 and Country 104.