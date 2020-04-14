Chrissy Teigen Aggressively Yells ‘Lose Yourself’ Lyrics At John Legend In Throwback Video

Chrissy Teigen sure knows how to pump someone up.

On Monday, Teigen shared a throwback video filmed just before Legend’s performance in NBC’s live production of Jesus Christ Superstar in 2018. The video shows Teigen offering Legend words of wisdom in the form of Eminem’s “Lose Yourself”.

It started with Teigen simply reciting the song’s lyrics to Legend. Suddenly, however, she begins to shout “Lose Yourself” lyrics at her husband while firmly shaking his head back and forth.

“A lot of people don’t know this, but before this all started I was well on my way to discovering my talent for quickly spoken words a.k.a ‘rap’ music,” Teigen jokingly captioned the post. “What was merely a source of entertainment for me growing up became more than just something I could listen to others do.”

Clearly, Teigen’s passionate advice had some effect, as Legend went on to win an Emmy for his performance in Jesus Christ Superstar.