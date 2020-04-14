Chrissy Teigen Aggressively Yells ‘Lose Yourself’ Lyrics At John Legend In Throwback Video

Chrissy Teigen sure knows how to pump someone up.
On Monday, Teigen shared a throwback video filmed just before Legend’s performance in NBC’s live production of Jesus Christ Superstar in 2018. The video shows Teigen offering Legend words of wisdom in the form of Eminem’s “Lose Yourself”.
a lot of people don’t know this but before this all started I was well on my way to discovering my talent for quickly-spoken words aka “rap” music. what was merely a source of entertainment for me growing up became more than just something I could listen to others do. I needed to spit for myself. The first time I got in the studio, my fingers and voice shook like a dog straight out of the bath, a sputtering car engine in a cold winter’s night. But I knew once I passed that moment of fear, the anxiety would turn into lyrics so poignant and beautiful that the world needed to hear. I used my new gift in every which way I could, sharing the sweet sounds and effortlessness even with a baby growing inside me. It was almost like the baby was lending me it’s small talent for rap as well – I was even better than before. Here is me (song written by me) performing for john before his role as Jesus Christ in Jesus Christ Superstar – a role that eventually lead to him getting the EGOT. there were no limits to what I was capable of. Maybe one day when this is all over we will meet again
It started with Teigen simply reciting the song’s lyrics to Legend. Suddenly, however, she begins to shout “Lose Yourself” lyrics at her husband while firmly shaking his head back and forth.
“A lot of people don’t know this, but before this all started I was well on my way to discovering my talent for quickly spoken words a.k.a ‘rap’ music,” Teigen jokingly captioned the post. “What was merely a source of entertainment for me growing up became more than just something I could listen to others do.”
Clearly, Teigen’s passionate advice had some effect, as Legend went on to win an Emmy for his performance in Jesus Christ Superstar.