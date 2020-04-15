Jess Moskaluke Debuts Behind-The-Scenes ‘Halfway Home’ Music Video

Jess Moskaluke is bringing fans behind-the-scenes of life on the road in the new music video for her latest single “Halfway Home”.

RELATED: Luke Combs And Jameson Rodgers Team Up For ‘Cold Beer Calling My Name’ Collab

Speaking with ET Canada’s Roz Weston about the song’s accompanying visuals, Moskaluke reveals the video was shot 100 per cent live while she was on tour with Paul Brandt and High Valley in 2019.

“There’s tons of hanging out with the band, there’s warm-ups, if you were at any of those shows there’s a really good chance you made a cameo,” says the singer. “It kind of reminds me of a better time when we’re all just able to hangout and actually hug each other and visit and attend live events.”

She adds: “Everything about it is so real and crazy, and I think you get a really good sense of who I am and who my band and my team are.”

RELATED: Jess Moskaluke Debuts Playful ‘Country Girls’ Music Video

While self-isolating in her home in Saskatchewan, Moskaluke reminds fans to stay positive during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re all feeling a little bit alone,” she admits. “We’re going to get through it, I know we don’t know when, but there is a light at the end of the tunnel and I think we are all gonna be a little bit better for it.”

RELATED:Canadian Country Singer Jess Moskaluke Gets Married On Saskatchewan Farm

Along with the release of her new music video, the CCMA Award winner is on board to perform her platinum-selling smash hit “Cheap Wine and Cigarettes” as part of ET Canada’s “Canada Together: In Concert” event in support of Canada’s COVID-19 relief efforts. Moskaluke’s performance will air Friday, April 24 at 7:30 pm ET/PT on Global.

The five-day concert series also features performances by Shania Twain, Luke Combs, Morgan Wallen, Lady Antebellum, and many more.

Watch the music video for “Halfway Home” above.