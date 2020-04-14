Seth Meyers’ Kids Break Out Of The Attic Closet He Totally Wasn’t Hiding Them In

We now know what was in the attic closet behind Seth Meyers during his shows from home.

On Monday night, the “Late Night” host opened his “Closer Look” segment by attempting to dispel some rumours flying around the Internet.

“Welcome back to the attic crawl space, everybody. As you may know, there’s been some speculation online about what’s behind my tiny little door back there. I just want to put one of the rumours to rest: I do not keep my children in there so they won’t interrupt me while I’m filming,” he said.

“For one, that would be very cruel, and two, it’s a shallow closet,” Meyers continued. “You would never fit both of them. Which is something I could tell from eyeballing; I didn’t try. And you can’t lock it from the outside. Look, there are a lot of reasons—but the main one is it would be cruel.”

He then went on to do his usual segment, excoriating Donald Trump’s handling of the coronavirus crisis.

But before Meyers signed off, all of a sudden his two kids burst through the closet door.

“Who let you out!” he jokingly shouted. “They’re loose! The boys are loose!”