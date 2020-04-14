NHL Player Colby Cave’s Widow Says Her Heart Is ‘Shattered’ After His Death

Colby Cave’s widow is mourning his death. In a heartbreaking Instagram post, Emily Cave wrote that her “heart is shattered” following the NHL player’s death on Saturday. Colby died less than a week after suffering a brain bleed and being placed in a medically-induced coma. He was 25.

“To my best friend and love of my life, Colby. My heart is shattered,” Emily wrote alongside photos of herself saying goodbye to Colby in the hospital. “The amount of physical, mental, and emotional pain I am in when I think about never seeing, touching, or holding you again is unbearable.”

“You are and will always be my person, my hero, the greatest thing to happen to me,” she continued. “I never dreamed of being a widow before our first wedding anniversary.”

Emily wrote that though “every cell” in her body is lost without Colby, she will continue to make him “proud.”