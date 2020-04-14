Amy Schumer Officially Changes The Name Of Her Baby Son After Accidentally Calling Him ‘Genital’

Amy Schumer has had to change the name of her son Gene.

The 38-year-old revealed on her podcast “Amy Schumer Presents: 3 Girls, 1 Keith” that she and her husband Chris Fischer had accidentally called the little one “genital,” after naming him Gene Attell Fischer.

Schumer explained, according to Page Six: “So do you guys know that Gene, our baby’s name is officially changed? It’s now Gene David Fischer. It was Gene Attell Fischer but we realized that we by accident named our son, ‘genital.’”

Podcast guest, actress Claudia O’Doherty, then said, “My mom pointed that out to me actually. My mom was like, ‘Amy‘s called her son genital.’ And I was like, ‘What are you talking about?’ And then, she was right.”

Schumer and Fischer came up with the middle name to honour close friend and fellow comedian, Dave Attell.

The actress added they’d decided on David to replace Attell because that’s her father Gordon’s middle name.

Schumer and Fisher tied the knot on Feb. 13, 2018, before welcoming Gene on May 5, 2019.