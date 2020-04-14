Paul McCartney Urges Chinese ‘Wet Markets’ To Be Banned Following COVID-19 Outbreak

Paul McCartney is calling for a change following the outbreak of coronavirus.

The Beatles icon chatted with Howard Stern and urges the closure of the “medieval” Chinese wet markets, blaming them for the spread of COVID-19. An unconfirmed theory on the Internet believes that the pandemic originated at the live animal market in Wuhan, China, with the disease being spread by a coronavirus positive bat.

“I really hope that this will mean the Chinese government says, ‘OK guys, we have really got to get super hygienic around here.’ Let’s face it, it is a little bit medieval eating bats,” he said.

“It wouldn’t be so bad if this is the only thing it seems like you can blame on those wet markets,” McCartney continued. “It seems like Sars, avian flu, all sorts of other stuff that has afflicted us … and what’s it for? For these quite medieval practices. They need to clean up their act. This may lead to [change]. If this doesn’t, I don’t know what will.”

And McCartney hopes petitions will ban the wet markets.

“I think it makes a lot of sense… when you’ve got the obscenity of some of the stuff that’s going on there and what comes out of it, they might as well be letting off atomic bombs. It’s affecting the whole world,” he said. “I understand that part of it is going to be: people have done it forever, this is the way we do things. But they did slavery forever, too. You’ve got to change things at some point.”

McCartney also revealed he is self-quarantined with his daughter Mary and her family. The rock legend’s wife, Nancy Shevell, is still in New York.