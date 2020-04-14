The ‘Downton Abbey’ Cast Plays ‘Sip It Or Spill It’ With Kelly Clarkson

Get ready for a very revealing tea time with the “Downton Abbey” cast.

In a segment on “The Kelly Clarkson Show”, the host was joined by Michelle Dockery, Hugh Bonneville, Allen Leech and Elizabeth McGovern for a game of “Sip It or Spill It”.

RELATED: ‘Downton Abbey’ Producer Says Sequel To Be Written This Year, Urges Fans To Be Patient

The game, which was essentially a dressed up version of “Never Have I Ever” had the cast of the hit British series spilling behind-the-scenes secrets and other personal information.

One startling revelation: McGovern is related to a real-life Indiana Jones, explaining that her grandfather was an explorer.

RELATED: ‘Downton Abbey’ Creator Turns To The Beautiful Game

The actress also shared the story of accidentally riding her bicycle onto a freeway and living to tell about it.