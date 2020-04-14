Melissa McCarthy To Give Family Members The Surprise Of Their Lives With Stunning Home Renovation

Melissa McCarthy is set to surprise her heroes with a stunning home renovation in an upcoming episode of HGTV Canada‘s “Celebrity IOU”.

McCarthy will give back to her Aunt Connie and Uncle Jim in the April 20 episode, with the help of her cousin Jenna and, of course, Drew and Jonathan Scott.

McCarthy’s aunt and uncle were Chicago police officers for 30 years; the star explained how Jim was left critically injured on the job and now has difficulty walking.

“Connie and Jim are career-long police officers,” she shares. “They’ve spent their whole lives taking care of other people, and they’re real superheroes to me.

“My Uncle Jim was hurt on the job, and there’s just some things that make it difficult for him to get around. They need this renovation, and I couldn’t think of anyone else that deserves it more.”

McCarthy continues, “Connie and Jim look to the positive. They look and see what they do have and how lucky they are. It’s really easy to give back to two people who have done nothing but give.”

“Celebrity IOU” is a new blockbuster HGTV series where Hollywood A-listers express their deep gratitude to the individuals who have had a major impact on their lives by surprising them with big, heartwarming home renovations that bring everyone to tears.

“Celebrity IOU” airs on HGTV Canada.