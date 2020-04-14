Jane Fonda Designs Tracksuits For Climate Change And Coronavirus Relief

Jane Fonda is meshing two of her favourite things, charity and fashion.

The actress is designing a limited edition line of sweatsuits as a way to give back to two of her favourite organizations, her own Fire Drill Fridays, in support of climate change, and One Fair Wage for coronavirus relief.

Teaming up with Crafted LA, Fonda, 82, designed a grey tracksuit featuring a rainbow stripe, embroidered with her last name going down the pant leg and across the back of the hoodie.

“After seeing the incredible outpouring of love for the sweatsuits, my friends at Crafted LA decided to produce a limited run of the collection to donate 100 per cent of net proceeds to Fire Drill Fridays and One Fair Wage,” the icon wrote to Instagram showing off the design. “Each purchase will help the fight against climate change and provide assistance to our service industry and tipped workers affected by COVID-19.”

The sweatsuits are made in both grey and navy and selling for $84.99 each, with all proceeds going to the charities.

“We are honoured to create product for such an iconic visionary… and for an amazing cause,” Crafted LA wrote to Instagram.