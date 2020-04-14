Alex Trebek Announces Memoir About His Life And Cancer Battle

“Jeopardy!” fans will soon get to learn a lot more about the show’s beloved host.

On Tuesday, Alex Trebek announced he is publishing his memoir, The Answer Is…: Reflections on My Life, on July 21, People reports.

The decision to write a memoir came after the Canadian-born TV personality’s pancreatic cancer diagnosis in March 2019, which resulted in an outpouring of letters and support from “Jeopardy!” viewers around the world.

“I want people to know a little more about the person they have been cheering on for the past year,” the 79-year-old writes in the book.

In the memoir, Trebek opens up about his marriage, fatherhood, spirituality and more. He also answers frequently-asked questions from fans, including why he shaved his iconic moustache and his opinion on Will Ferrell’s “Saturday Night Live” impression.

“Today, when there is so much uncertainty and turmoil in the world, Alex Trebek is a beacon of stability and positivity,” the publisher said in a statement. “This wise, charming and inspiring book is further evidence why he has long been considered one most beloved and respected figures in entertainment.”