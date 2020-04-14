Maye Musk Does A Modelling Catwalk To Grimes’ Music

By Shakiel Mahjouri.

Elon Musk, Grimes. Photo credit should read ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images
Maye Musk is feeling herself and Grimes’ music.

The mother of Elon Musk, 71, did a little catwalk from her apartment to the sounds of “Violence” by Grimes. For the uninitiated, Elon and Grimes are dating with a child on the way. Maye is a Canadian-South African model, so she took to her very own catwalk in support of COVID-19 relief efforts.

“Why am I doing a runway walk in my apartment?” Maye captioned the Instagram post. “I’m joining @NYFW and @IMGmodels to support #CVFFACommonThread#RunwayforRelief, which raises awareness + funds for the American fashion community impacted by COVID-19.”

Vogue and the CFDA announced the new initiative for the CFDA/Vogue‘s Fashion Fund (CVFF), A Common Thread on March 25. The project aims to support fashion businesses negatively impacted by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

