Maye Musk Does A Modelling Catwalk To Grimes’ Music

Maye Musk is feeling herself and Grimes’ music.
The mother of Elon Musk, 71, did a little catwalk from her apartment to the sounds of “Violence” by Grimes. For the uninitiated, Elon and Grimes are dating with a child on the way. Maye is a Canadian-South African model, so she took to her very own catwalk in support of COVID-19 relief efforts.
Why am I doing a runway walk in my apartment? I’m joining @NYFW and @IMGmodels to support #CVFFACommonThread: #RunwayforRelief, which raises awareness + funds for the American fashion community impacted by COVID-19. Help spread the word by posting a video of your best runway walk using the hashtags #RunwayforRelief +#CVFFACommonThread, and tag 3 friends in the post. Feeling a little runway shy? You can participate by donating to @VogueMagazine’s + @CFDA’s A Common Thread project by texting THREAD to 44-321. Now show me your best runway walk @helenachristensen @lilbuckdalegend and @ellenvonunwerth #SaferAtHome #AWomanMakesAPlan #ItsGreatToBe71
“Why am I doing a runway walk in my apartment?” Maye captioned the Instagram post. “I’m joining @NYFW and @IMGmodels to support #CVFFACommonThread: #RunwayforRelief, which raises awareness + funds for the American fashion community impacted by COVID-19.”
Vogue and the CFDA announced the new initiative for the CFDA/Vogue‘s Fashion Fund (CVFF), A Common Thread on March 25. The project aims to support fashion businesses negatively impacted by the novel coronavirus pandemic.