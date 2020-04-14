Rumours Fly About John Krasinski Possibly Meeting With Marvel And Fans Are Excited

Is John Krasinski joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

This week, Geeks Worldwide reported on rumours that the former star of “The Office” took a virtual meeting with Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige about potentially working together.

RELATED: John Krasinski Sends Healthcare Workers On A Surprise Trip To Fenway Park

“As far as I’m aware, this is the first time they’ve formally met, but Krasinski is not currently in talks for any MCU project,” the report claimed.

Fans quickly got excited about the rumours, with many dreaming up a “Fantastic Four” movie starring Krasinski and his wife Emily Blunt.

RELATED: John Krasinski: ‘A Quiet Place Part II’ Release Delayed Over Coronavirus

if they don’t cast him as Reed Richards then what’s the point https://t.co/UwygOYHfnY — twhenneke_ (@thenneke1) April 14, 2020

Reed Richards and Sue Storm should be pretty easy to cast for Marvel, right? pic.twitter.com/ha1KTCYdYi — Jake Barnett (@barnettjake) April 14, 2020

the reed richards and susan storm we all deserve pic.twitter.com/KkrTRbTs00 — 𝓜𝓮𝓵 (@cosmicwasp) April 14, 2020