Sting And All Saints Have A ‘Message In A Bottle’ And It’s Music

Sting and All Saints are surprising fans with a new cover.

The legendary multi-layered musician, and the U.K. girl group teamed up for an updated cover of The Police’s “Message in a Bottle”. All Saints first performed their cover of “Message in a Bottle” at a 2018 charity event and subsequently added it to their live sets.

“We were in the studio working on a new arrangement of the song for a radio session and we decided to record what we had come up with,” All Saints said in a statement published by Idolator. “We were delighted when Sting heard our original demo and offered to add his vocals to the track.

All Saints made a triumphant return to the music industry in 2016 after a decade-long hiatus.