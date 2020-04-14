Kylie Jenner Has Mom Kris Jenner On A Taco Hunt Following Lasik Eye Surgery In ‘KUWTK’ Preview

By Aynslee Darmon.

Kylie Jenner is loving having mom Kris Jenner at her beck and call in new “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” preview.

The new teaser shares a look at life for Kylie following Lasik eye surgery.

“Kylie’s just coming home from her Lasik surgery and she’s a bit out of it,” Kris says in a confessional. “I just want to make sure she’s okay, because the healthiest thing she can do right now is get some rest.”

And Kylie takes advantage of her doting mother.

Using a bell, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul asks for a glass of water with lemon and no ice.

Later, she rings the bell again, “I really want some tacos.”

“Keeping Up With The Kardashians” returns Thursday.

