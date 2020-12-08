Luke Combs And Jameson Rodgers Collab ‘Cold Beer Calling My Name’ Debuts On U.S. Radio

Jameson Rodgers and Luke Combs are reminding us to celebrate the little things in life.

Back in April, the rising singer-songwriter partnered with his former tour mate, and one of the biggest names in country music, to bring fans the feel-good “Cold Beer Calling My Name”.

Eight months later, the single officially hit country radio this week, becoming the week’s second most-added single. According to a press release, 47 stations have been playing the song in its first week in the U.S. airwaves.

The anthem sees the duo singing about life’s little moments, including cracking open a cold beer and clocking off work on a Friday afternoon.

“There’s a cold beer calling my name/ Feel a good time coming, got a new song humming/ And the sunset’s doing its thing,” Rodgers and Combs sing in the chorus.

“It’s a fun, easy song, and I thought it’d be cool to have someone on it and at the time I was out with Luke Combs,” says Rodgers. “I asked Luke if he’d like to sing on it – I know he’s a cold beer drinker like myself – and luckily it worked out and I’m excited for everybody to hear it.”

Rogers spent 2019 as the opener on Combs’ “Beer Never Broke My Heart” tour and plans to continue his own “Grew Up In The Country” tour later this year.