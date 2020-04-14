Blake Shelton Reveals ‘The Voice’ Contestants Will Perform Remotely For Live Episodes

“The Voice” is having to make some serious adjustments due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday, Blake Shelton appeared on “The Tonight Show”, the reality show coach revealed how the show will handle things when the it begins airing live episodes.

“Obviously the live shows are coming up here in a matter of weeks. Especially in L.A. we’re not going to be ready to have events again,” Shelton said, according to Taste of Country. “It’s gonna be crazy. We’re gonna have to coach like this… it’s gonna be nuts.”

He continued, “I think they have a plan and they’re gonna tell me when to be at the computer. And I’ll listen to (contestants) I guess, perform, and give ‘em some pointers. I don’t know.”

All “The Voice” episodes so far this season have been pre-taped, with live episodes scheduled to begin May 4.