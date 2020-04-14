Lauren Jauregui Explains COVID-19 Anti-Vax Suggestions: ‘I Don’t Believe Anything Should Be Enforced Upon Anyone’

Lauren Jauregui is elaborating on an anti-vax video she recently shared online.

The Fifth Harmony singer caught flack after sharing a video suggesting that COVID-19 was caused by a flu vaccine.

“I’ve been saying this,” Jauregui captioned the original video on her Instagram. “Freedom stripping. We’ll see what’s up when we wake the f**k up.”

Since then, she has apologized for offending people after receiving backlash.

“I’m sorry if anyone was offended by anything in the video I reposted on my story. I am not personally ‘anti’ anything, I am and will always be pro-choice and autonomy,” she shared on Sunday. “I don’t believe anything should be enforced upon anyone.”

I’m pro do whatever you think is best for you & your fam, personal decisions b/w you, your dr. and partner. That video is 9 mins long & covered a range of topics. The point that I agree w/ is that fear mongering & propaganda have us all allowing the stripping of our human rights. — Lauren Jauregui (@LaurenJauregui) April 13, 2020

She argued the video was about far more than anti-vaxxing: “That video is nine minutes long and covered a range of topics. The point that I agree with is that fear-mongering and propaganda have us all allowing the stripping of our human rights.”

“Sending love and appreciate being held accountable,” she concluded. “I’m aware that I have a large platform and that it is easy to be misunderstood.”