Padma Lakshmi Has The Best Response To Haters Who Criticized Her For Not Wearing A Bra At Home

“Top Chef” host Padma Lakshmi has been cooking comfortably in quarantine, forgoing a bra underneath her dress while preparing food at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

Internet trolls criticized her for not having a bra on as the Food Network Canada star made chicken tagine and showed off her knife skills.

Lakshmi clapped back at the haters in her latest video on Monday.

“I got some comments last time that it was immoral for me to not wear a bra in my own kitchen during the quarantine,” Lakshmi, 49, wrote on an Instagram video of herself cooking a lasagna at home. “So those people should be happy to note that I’m wearing two today 😂. But seriously, let’s not police women’s bodies in 2020 ok?”

In the new video Lakshmi is wearing not one, but 2 sports bras and sweatpants.

Following criticism of her previous video, Lakshmi’s fans were quick to come to her defense in the comments, adding that we can pretty much all relate when it comes to wearing comfy clothes while practicing self-isolation.

“No bras is one of the best (only good) things about quarantine,” one fan wrote while another replied with, “I literally made dinner tonight with no pants.” A third chimed in, adding, “I’m pretty sure you can wear whatever the hell you want in your own house!”