‘La La Land’ Director Damien Chazelle Heads To Paris With Netflix Series ‘The Eddy’

Modern Paris is coming to life in Netflix’s new musical drama “The Eddy”.

On Tuesday, the official trailer dropped for the new series from Oscar-winning “La La Land” director Damien Chazelle.

“The Eddy” stars André Holland as Elliot Udo, an American ex-pat musician who runs a struggling Jazz club in a multicultural neighbourhood in the French capital.

Things start to spiral out of control when Elliot learns his business partner had some shady dealing.

At the same time, Elliot is managing a band and confronting his past, all while watching his daughter, played by Amandla Stenberg, who has come to stay with him in Paris.

The series also stars Joanna Kulig, Leila Bekhti and Tahar Rahim.

“The Eddy premieres on Netflix May 8.