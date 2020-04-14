Paris Jackson Is Jesus Christ In ‘Habit’ Movie

Paris Jackson is crushing gender norms with her upcoming portrayal of Jesus Christ.

Jackson will play the central religious figure opposite Bella Thorne in a new movie called “Habit”. Filming on the project has already wrapped, and the movie is already in post-production, but Jackson’s character has only recently been revealed – per People.

“The indie stars Bella Thorne as a girl with a Jesus fetish who gets caught up in a violent drug deal and sees a way out by masquerading as a nun,” the publication explains.

The new role adds to Jackson’s ever-evolving entertainment repertoire. Jackson, 22, has churned out music over the last several years and signed with IMG Models in 2017. She also recently appeared in the 2018 film “Gringo” and guest-starred on a 2019 episode of “Scream”.