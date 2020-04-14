’90 Day Fiancé’ Star Ed Brown Goes Viral With Throwback Photo From 1988

Twitter is heating up with this throwback photo of “90 Day Fiancé” star Ed Brown.

The photo randomly showed up on the social media site, with the star pictured posing outdoors in an all-white outfit – it appears Brown was modelling.

After the photo surfaced, Brown confirmed to TMZ that the photo was from 1988, taken on his second date with his ex-wife at the San Diego Zoo.

During his chat with TMZ, Brown admitted he didn’t know how the photos got out but assumed they were taken from his Facebook page.

Brown, a.k.a. “Big Ed”, and his fiancée Rose are one of eight couples featured on “90 Day Fiancé”. The hit series follows international couples who have relationships online before meeting in person.

During this week’s episode, Brown, 54, travelled to visit 23-year-old Rose at her home in Caloocan, Philippines.