Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt Hosting A Virtual Fireside Chat About ‘The Gift Of Forgiveness’

Forgiveness is a powerful thing, and it’s the focus of a virtual fireside chat featuring Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt and Amy Nelson, founder and CEO of website The Riveter.

Schwarzenegger Pratt, wife of actor Chris Pratt and daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger, is the author the recently published book The Gift of Forgiveness, based on more than 20 in-depth interviews and stories as well as personal reflections from her own life, all focused on one of the most difficult challenges in life learning to forgive.

In the virtual discussion, Schwarzenegger Pratt will discuss what can be learned from those who have struggled with forgiveness, some still struggling, and others who have been able to forgive what might seem truly unforgivable.

The book features experiences from those well-known and unknown, including: Elizabeth Smart, who learned to forgive her captors; Sue Klebold, whose son, Dylan, was one of the Columbine shooters, learning empathy and how to forgive herself; Chris Williams, who forgave the drunken teenager who killed his wife and child; and of course Schwarzenegger Pratt’s own challenges and path to forgiveness in her own life.

“Riveter Reads: The Gift of Forgiveness with Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt” can be seen on Tuesday, April 21 at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT.