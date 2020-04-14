Amy Schumer Donates 2,500 N95 Masks And ‘Corona Kits’ To Hospital Where Her Childhood Best Friend Works

Amy Schumer is helping out her childhood friend and the staff at Mount Sinai South Nassau hospital in Oceanside, NY by making a big equipment donation to help the healthcare workers fight the coronavirus pandemic.

The “Trainwreck” star donated 2,500 N95 surgical masks and 2,500 “corona kits” containing sanitizer and prevention essentials to the hospital where her longtime BFF Jen Cloudman is a nurse. The N95 masks have been in short supply amid the pandemic. Schumer, 38, teamed up with Bethanny Frankel’s BStrong organization to help facilitate the donation earlier this month.

“We’ve been friends for probably almost 30 years now, since we were 11 years old. We talk all the time,” Cloudman tells People. “So we have a group chat where we just kind of support each other, especially in this time, and it was there that she reached out and said like, ‘We’re going to do this, I can do this, I can help.'”

Cloudman and the hospital staff shared a special video chat with Schumer which the actress posted to Instagram. With her son Gene by her side, Schumer extended her gratitude for the nurses and healthcare workers. She also included a link for more donations for hospital workers in her posts.

“You don’t even know how much it means to us. It makes us feel safer,” Cloudman says in the video. “We are extremely grateful. Everybody here has really, really been through a lot the last few weeks, and to know there’s people looking out for us, doing whatever they can, makes a big difference. Coming to work, it helps with morale.”

“I’m so grateful to you guys,” Schumer replies. “I’m so sorry you have to go through this. I’m so proud to know you Jen.”

The comedian even threw in a joke at her BFF’s expense.

“I want you all to know that Jen has been my best friend my whole life and she’s an amazing friend and an amazing mom — but you guys need to know that she was a total slut in high school,” jokes Schumer.

“She’s kidding!” Cloudman adds laughingly, telling People her colleagues “got a kick” out of her having a celebrity best friend. “They thought it was funny,” she adds. “But really more than anything, everybody was just happy to get the masks.”