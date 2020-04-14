Kourtney Kardashian Hits Back At Mom Shamers Who Told Her To Cut Son Reign’s Hair

Kourtney Kardashian doesn’t have time for the not-so-nice comments about her son Reign Disick’s hair.

The nasty comments came in after the reality star, 40, shared a few photos of her Easter weekend spent with all three of her children, little Reign, 5, daughter Penelope, 7, and son Mason, 10.

In the collage, Kardashian included a video of Reign talking about the Easter Bunny.

RELATED: Kylie Jenner And Mom Kris Reunite In Quarantine, Impersonate Scott Disick And Kourtney Kardashian On TikTok

But all one mom-shamer could comment on was the youngster’s long hair pulled back into a ponytail.

“Bruh cut your son hair…smh,” the follower wrote.

RELATED: Kourtney Kardashian Shuts Down ‘KUWTK’ Judgement: ‘Raising Children Is A Job As Well’

And the rude comment prompted a response from Kardashian, “Most gorgeous hair on Earth. Anyone who says otherwise, ABCDEFG.”

The “ABCDEFG” is in reference to a viral clip from “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” where the eldest of the Kardashian clan ended a conversation with ex Scott Disick by saying “ABCDEFG,” claiming it’s a phrase she likes to use.