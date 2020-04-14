Kelly Ripa Is Raiding Her Daughter’s Closet For Clothing To Wear On TV: ‘It’s Gone There’

On Tuesday’s “at-home” edition of “Live with Kelly and Ryan”, hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest — broadcasting from their respective homes — launched into a discussion of wardrobe, with Seacrest complaining he was “running out of things to wear for the show,” reported People.

Ripa revealed she’d been having the same problem. “I’m now in my daughter’s clothes,” she declared. “It’s gone there.”

Wardrobe isn’t the only thing that Ripa’s 18-year-old daughter, Lola, has been helping her with.

RELATED: Kelly Ripa Gets Emotional While Discussing Quarantining With Her Three Kids: ‘My Kids Won’t Hug Me’

“My daughter learned how to do my hair using the tie of your bathrobe,” she continued. “She watched a TikTok video on how to do hair by wrapping your hair around the bathrobe tie. And my daughter did my hair!”

Ripa had another hair revelation to share. “I’ve been spraying my roots,” she admitted. “At this point it’s all spray because my hair is all grey.”

Later in the show, Ripa’s daughter made a cameo, telling Seacrest about what it’s been like “being in lockdown” with her mom and dad, Mark Consuelos.

RELATED: Kelly Ripa And Ryan Seacrest Broadcast ‘Live’ From Home With Guest Appearance From Mark Consuelos

“It’s honestly not as bad as I thought,” Lola told Seacrest. “I think we’re all just very lucky to be together at home, all of us. A lot more family time, which is great.”